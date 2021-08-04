TSCRA recognized at Ag Media Summit

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association won multiple awards Aug. 3 through Livestock Publications Council’s annual contest, according to Executive Director of Communications Katrina Huffstutler. The honors were given out during the Ag Media Summit in Kansas City, Missouri. Highlights include:
- First place, podcast, for TSCRA Talk
- Second place, general excellence in publications, for The Cattleman magazine
- Second place, miscellaneous writing, for Restaurants need us (and we need them, too) by Katrina Huffstutler
- Second place, cover, for The Cattleman magazine
- Honorable mention, cover, for The Cattleman magazine
- Heather Heater was named Designer of the Year for her work on The Cattleman magazine