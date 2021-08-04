Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

TSCRA recognized at Ag Media Summit

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association won multiple awards Aug. 3 through Livestock Publications Council’s annual contest, according to Executive Director of Communications Katrina Huffstutler. The honors were given out during the Ag Media Summit in Kansas City, Missouri. Highlights include:

  • First place, podcast, for TSCRA Talk
  • Second place, general excellence in publications, for The Cattleman magazine
  • Second place, miscellaneous writing, for Restaurants need us (and we need them, too) by Katrina Huffstutler
  • Second place, cover, for The Cattleman magazine
  • Honorable mention, cover, for The Cattleman magazine
  • Heather Heater was named Designer of the Year for her work on The Cattleman magazine

