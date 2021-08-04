TSCRA recognized at Ag Media Summit

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association won multiple awards Aug. 3 through Livestock Publications Council’s annual contest, according to Executive Director of Communications Katrina Huffstutler. The honors were given out during the Ag Media Summit in Kansas City, Missouri. Highlights include:

First place, podcast, for TSCRA Talk

Second place, general excellence in publications, for The Cattleman magazine

Second place, miscellaneous writing, for Restaurants need us (and we need them, too) by Katrina Huffstutler

Second place, cover, for The Cattleman magazine

Honorable mention, cover, for The Cattleman magazine

Heather Heater was named Designer of the Year for her work on The Cattleman magazine