TSCRA postpones Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

Due to the recently elevated concern surrounding coronavirus, or COVID-19, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association executive committee today voted unanimously to postpone the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo to fall.

“Our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” said Robert E. McKnight, a rancher from Fort Davis and president of the association. “While we’re disappointed we can’t continue with our plans for our late March event, we know it’s the right thing to do. We’re also excited we can still offer the same high-quality event attendees were looking forward to later this year.”

McKnight said the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo will now be held this fall in Fort Worth, in an event that merges the convention with the association’s Policy Meeting. The date and other details will be announced next week once confirmed.

While details are still being finalized, registered attendees should know their hotel reservations will be automatically cancelled. Refunds will be processed by the individual hotels within two to three weeks. Convention registration fees can be carried over to the new dates or refunded in full. The association will contact registered guests within the next week to determine their preference. Exhibitors will also have the option of transferring their registration fee to the fall event or receiving a full refund.

More details will be released within the next two weeks as they become available.

/ News Releases

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: