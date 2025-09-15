TSCRA partners with Prime Metal Buildings & Components to deliver new member savings

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 15, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) announced a new partnership with Prime Metal Buildings & Components, giving members exclusive savings with one of the nation’s leading steel building companies.

Through the partnership, TSCRA members will receive a 5% discount on Prime Metal Buildings & Components’ full range of metal building products including wall and roofing panels, trim, red iron, kit buildings, and accessories. The discount is available at all six of Prime’s Texas retail branches, where teams provide design consultations and full-service construction support. Prime offers a 24-hour turnaround on custom formed sheets and trim, manufacturer direct pricing, and quality you can trust.

Prime Metal Buildings & Components is a Texas born, family owned and operated company that has become a national leader in commercial, residential, agricultural, aviation and equestrian building solutions. The company operates a structural steel fabrication shop, purlin shop, and a complete pre-engineered metal building design department, delivering custom solutions for projects of every scale. Retail locations include Dublin, Dumas, Bridgeport, Kerrville, Amarillo and Weatherford.

Current TSCRA members in good standing can claim their 5% discount by presenting their TSCRA membership card or membership number for verification when working with Prime Metal Buildings & Components. The discount may not be combined with other offers.

For more information on TSCRA member benefits, visit membership.tscra.org.

