TSCRA now accepting applications for 2023 Young Cattlemen’s Conference

Through the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference, cattle raisers ages 25-50 can participate in a 10-day cross-country tour encompassing all aspects of the cattle industry. Each year, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association sends representatives on the trip. The association is currently accepting applications for the 2023 conference.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association partners with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association to see that leadership development for both organizations is successful. That is why TSCRA is committed to sending delegates each year to NCBA’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference, or YCC.

The conference has proven to be an effective vehicle in identifying and developing potential leaders. More than 1,000 cattle producers have graduated from the program since its inception in 1980. Many of these alumni participate in committees and councils, and serve on boards of directors. Several presidents and officers of NCBA and other organizations have also participated in YCC. This program has become the cornerstone of leadership training in the beef cattle industry.



To learn more about qualifications and the application process, click here.

For an application, click here.

Applications are due Dec. 31. For more information, contact Emily Lochner at [email protected]