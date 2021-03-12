TSCRA leaders testify on cattle industry issues

Evans testified before the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee

Abell testified before the

House Agriculture and Livestock Committee

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association leaders testified in Austin this week on issues important to the livestock industry and ranchers.

On Tuesday TSCRA Director Jay Evans testified before the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee in support of H.B. 365, to restore liability protections to ranchers.

“We thought we had this covered [in the Farm Animal Liability Act] but we found out though as a result of the Supreme Court ruling that was not the case,” Evans said. He also asked the committee to “enact legislation that would give us the protection that we originally thought we had.”

To read more about this issue, visit https://tscra.org/editorial-liability-on-the-ranch/

TSCRA President Hughes Abell also testified Thursday before the House Agriculture and Livestock Committee on the effects of Winter Storm Uri on Texas cattle producers. He told the committee that according to preliminary data from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the damages to the cow-calf and stocker cattle segment of the livestock industry was approximately $123 million.

Abell warned legislators that “the cumulative effect of Winter Storm Uri will be more expensive beef and less beef available to Texans,” and urged the committee to keep rural Texas at the forefront of the discussions to mitigate the impacts of similar events in the future.