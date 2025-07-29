TSCRA launches New World screwworm resource website alongside state coalition

Fort Worth, Texas (July 29, 2025) – The Screwworm Coalition of Texas, a coalition of 13 Texas landowner, livestock, equine and wildlife groups, today launched a new website to deliver reliable information about the New World screwworm.

The site compiles information from lead agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS), Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

The new online resource offers the public and media easy access to factual information. It also serves as a platform to dispel rumors and correct misinformation regarding the status, planning, preparedness, prevention and response to New World screwworm in Texas.

The site showcases the efforts underway to combat New World screwworm, including the establishment of the Texas New World Screwworm Response Team by Gov. Greg Abbott directing TAHC and TPWD to lead the state’s prevention and response efforts. As outlined in the governor’s directive, both agencies are charged with ensuring Texas remains informed, prepared and aligned to prevent the re-emergence of this destructive parasite in the U.S.

Site visitors can learn about sterile insect technique, the only proven method of eradication of the parasite. Details about current sterile fly production in Panama and progress toward developing new sterile fly production facilities.

Information is also available about broader efforts to strengthen national readiness, including U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins’ five-pronged approach to domestic preparedness. That plan also highlights the importance of expanding sterile fly production and distribution.

The site features a detailed list of educational events related to New World screwworm, with additional guidance on practical steps to minimize risk coming soon.

Texans can visit screwwormtx.org for the latest updates, resources and educational materials on the New World screwworm.

The Screwworm Coalition of Texas is a joint initiative organized in May 2025 comprised of livestock, wildlife, equine and landowner groups inclusive of: East Foundation, Independent Cattlemen’s Association of Texas, Livestock Marketing Association of Texas, South Texans’ Property Rights Association, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Texas Association of Dairymen, Texas Cattle Feeders Association, Texas Farm Bureau, Texas Pork Producers Association, Texas Poultry Federation, Texas Quarter Horse Association, Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association, and Texas Wildlife Association. The coalition ensures consistent and accurate information is shared with Texas landowners and the agricultural and wildlife industries, including tools and resources that equip Texans with educational information needed amid the threat of the NWS.