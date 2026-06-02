Crime watch: Charolais bull missing in Madison County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports a Charolais bull missing from a property off Waller Road in southern Madison County near the Madison-Grimes county line. The bull is branded with a “Rafter N” above a “Rocking B” on the right hip. The bull was last seen May 16. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.