TSCRA hosts first annual Cattle Raisers Roundup

Our first-ever Cattle Raisers Roundup was one for the record books. Fourteen of the most elite young leaders in the cattle business traveled across the state to see how beef moves from pasture to plate. The immersive program gave students a front-row seat at ranches, feedyards, research institutions, veterinary clinics, processing facilities, and more.

Students toured Wrangler Feedyard, where they learned about feeding cattle and research in the industry.

At the same time, they were challenged to complete tasks relative to bull buying, beef purchasing and retail identification, feedyard operations, and leadership. Congratulations to Miranda Skaggs and Emmie Bertoni who each received a $1,000 scholarship generously sponsored by Bar G Feedyard and Harlow Cattle for their excellence in the end-of-camp presentations Friday.