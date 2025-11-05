TSCRA expands internship program, opens applications for 2026 opportunities

FORT WORTH, Texas (November 5, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest, has announced an expansion of the TSCRA Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program, adding on-ranch and industry-partner placements to its established Fort Worth, Austin and Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo internships.

The expansion comes as the association continues to invest in developing the next generation of land and livestock stewards through the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation. Together they are supporting hands-on pathways for students interested in all segments of the beef industry.

Internship opportunities include:

Fort Worth headquarters internship – A semester-long opportunity to work alongside TSCRA staff and leadership in administration, communications, education, events, and membership.

Austin government relations internship – A semester-long position focused on supporting TSCRA’s advocacy and government affairs initiatives at the state and federal levels.

Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo internship – A week-long, behind-the-scenes experience organizing and executing the largest agricultural event in the Southwest. The 2026 Convention & Expo will be held March 27–29 in Fort Worth.

Internship placement program – A new opportunity connecting qualified applicants with participating TSCRA member ranches and Business Partner Members for summer experiences across all facets of the cattle industry.

Applications for the 2026 TSCRA Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program are due Jan. 1, 2026, and are available online at tscra.org/leadership-development-foundation.

###