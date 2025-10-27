Crime watch: Cattle missing in Clay County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 68 head of steers missing from a property off Highway 25 west of Windhorst. The steers weigh approximately 600 pounds and have a “bar K bar” branded on their right hip. The cattle were last seen Sept. 29. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.