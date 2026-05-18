Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Crime watch: Four black calves missing in Parmer County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports four black calves missing from a property off FM 2013 in Friona. The calves are approximately 1 to 2 weeks old and have no brands or ear tags. The calves were last seen May 11 and were discovered missing May 14. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.


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