Crime watch: Black Angus bull missing in Stephens County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports a registered black Angus bull missing from a property off County Road 2900 in Duncan, Oklahoma. The bull is branded with “226” high on the left hip and has a blue ear tag marked “226.” The cattle were last seen Oct. 1, 2025. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



