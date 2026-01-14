TSCRA expands Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program to place top students with industry partners

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 14, 2026) — Ranches and businesses now have help finding qualified interns through the newly launched Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Program, a placement service offered by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA).

The placement program is designed to connect businesses with college students and young professionals seeking hands-on experience in the cattle industry, supporting both TSCRA business and ranch members and future generations of cattle raisers.

Through the program, TSCRA solicits applications, screens candidates and matches college students with participating businesses based on the skills requested by employers and the experience and interests of applicants. Participating employers provide defined roles, compensation and hands-on learning opportunities.

Internship opportunities may include placements with ranching operations, banking or financial institutions, feed or nutrition companies, animal science or reproduction programs, meat science operations, sales organizations or equipment businesses.

Business and ranch members interested in participating must complete an application and ensure their TSCRA membership is active prior to submission. For more information, visit tscra.org/business or contact Cody Trimble at [email protected].

###