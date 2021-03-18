TSCRA director testifies in support of Meat and Imitation Food Act

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Director Dustin Dean testified on March 17 before the Texas House Committee on Public Health. He spoke in support of H.B. 316, the Texas Meat and Imitation Food Act by Rep. Brad Buckley (R-Salado). The legislation creates a formal statutory definition of beef, and helps avoid consumer confusion by ensuring that imitation products are clearly labeled and don’t falsely imply they contain the wholesome, real beef that TSCRA members have raised for the past 144 years.