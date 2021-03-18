TSCRA director testifies in support of Meat and Imitation Food Act

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Director Dustin Dean testified on March 17 before the Texas House Committee on Public Health. He spoke in support of H.B. 316, the Texas Meat and Imitation Food Act by Rep. Brad Buckley (R-Salado). The legislation creates a formal statutory definition of beef, and helps avoid consumer confusion by ensuring that imitation products are clearly labeled and don’t falsely imply they contain the wholesome, real beef that TSCRA members have raised for the past 144 years.

/ Issues & Policy, The Cattleman Now - App, The Cattleman Now - TSCRA

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: