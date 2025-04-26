TSCRA commends USDA for holding Mexico accountable amid New World screwworm management failures

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 26, 2025) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest, commends U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ efforts to hold Mexico accountable for its failure to manage the growing threat of New World screwworm (NWS). In a letter to Mexican officials, Secretary Rollins called out Mexico for their inaction to prevent further spread of NWS, threating to restrict cattle and bison movement across U.S. ports of entry should appropriate action by the Mexican government not be taken before April 30.

“As our neighbor, Mexico has fallen short in its role as a partner in managing the spread of NWS, placing the burden and risk disproportionately on the U.S.,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “We continually advocate for proactive efforts to manage NWS before it reaches the U.S. border, and welcome the support and consequences put in place by Secretary Rollins that can spur needed action to protect America’s cattle industry, food supply and wildlife populations.”

Earlier in April, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association had boots on the ground in Panama at the world’s only large-scale sterile fly production facility. This facility provides the sole defense against the spread of NWS across North and South America. Flies that came from this facility have inconsistently been denied access in certain parts of Mexico for dispersal flights.

“Mexico has tools at their fingertips, and to not allow aerial drops of sterile flies is irresponsible,” said Polk. “Texas will be the first to face the consequences of their inaction, and cattle raisers need strong leadership from USDA like Rollins’ demonstrated today to push back against their failures.”

Holding Mexico accountable is just one part of the fight against the NWS. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is actively championing the creation of a U.S.-based sterile fly production facility. Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association continues to collaborate with federal and state leaders to deliver proactive solutions to combat the eminent threat of the NWS.

###