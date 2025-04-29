TSCRA commends Rollins’ commitment to combat New World screwworm with U.S.-based sterile fly facility

FORT WORTH, Texas (April 29, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest, today issued the following statement from President Carl Ray Polk Jr. following a closed-door roundtable meeting with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins:

“The introduction of New World screwworm would devastate cattle markets, cripple supply chains and cause billions in economic losses. This is something Texas cattle raisers will be the first to experience. Protecting America’s livestock, wildlife, and food supply must be a national priority. Secretary Rollins’ commitment to a U.S.-based sterile fly facility announced during today’s meeting demonstrates this is a shared priority. We are thrilled to have the support from Secretary Rollins to explore short- and long-term U.S.-based solutions that protect the American beef industry.”

