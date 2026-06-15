Crime watch: Black Angus cow missing in Upshur County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Larry Hand, District 13 in East Texas, reports a black Angus cow missing from a property on Juniper Road in Big Sandy. The cow is 4 to 5 years old, branded with “AC” on the upper left leg and has a yellow ear tag marked “5” in the left ear. The cow was last seen June 7. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.