Crime watch: Bull missing in Lamb County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Michael Looney, District 7 in Northwest Texas, reports a black 5-year-old bull missing from a property near County Road 227 in Lamb County. The bull is branded with an “arrow” on the left hip and has an orange ear tag in the left ear. The bull was last seen June 5. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Looney at 806-778-2585 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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