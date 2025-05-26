TSCRA applauds bipartisan passage of SB 261 that prohibits the sale of cell-cultured proteins in the state

AUSTIN, Texas (May 26, 2025) – The Texas House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 261. Authored by Sen. Charles Perry and sponsored by Rep. Stan Gerdes, this crucial piece of legislation is designed to protect consumers and uphold the integrity of traditionally raised beef products by prohibiting the sale of cell-cultured proteins in the state.



Supported by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, SB 261 reinforces Texas’ commitment to preserving the high standards of the beef industry and the livelihoods of the hardworking Texans who sustain it.



SB 261 ensures that only beef and other animal proteins raised by traditional, natural methods are sold to consumers in the state of Texas. The bill prohibits the sale and offer of sale of cell-cultured proteins to prevent Texas consumers from being a science experiment as companies seek to profit from selling cell-cultured protein with no long-term health studies. This bill also pushes back on an agenda by certain radical groups and companies who seek to end traditional animal agriculture.



“Ranchers across Texas work tirelessly to raise healthy cattle and produce high-quality beef,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Our association is grateful for those legislators who voted in support of this legislation and understood the core of this bill, to protect our consumers, the beef industry and animal agriculture.”



By passing SB 261, Texas reaffirms its role as a national leader in agriculture and beef cattle production.

###