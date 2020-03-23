TSCRA announces new dates for Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo

September 15 and 16, Fort Worth, Texas, will host thousands of Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members as the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo commences downtown. But the event is open to all, and offers can’t-miss opportunities for landowners, ranchers, farmers and wildlife managers from across the country.  

The convention, which was originally slated for late March, was postponed on March 12 amid elevating concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now merge with the association’s annual policy meeting.  

A full schedule will be released soon. 

