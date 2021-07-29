TSCRA announces fall event schedule

In-person events are back, and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has a full lineup for the fall. Look for more information on the following in the TSCRA Update, on tscra.org or on the association’s social media platforms.

Policy Conference

Sept. 9-11, San Antonio

Regional Educational Gathering

Oct. 7, Lubbock

Ranch Gatherings

Aug. 17, Decatur

Sept. 28, Tyler

Oct. 5, Fredericksburg

Oct. 14, San Angelo

Nov. 18, Brenham

Dec. 1, Mission

Urban Gatherings

Oct. 21, Houston

Oct. 28, San Antonio

Partnering Events

Oct. 16, State Fair of Texas, Dallas

Nov. 6, American Angus Convention, Fort Worth

Dec. 9-11, Tulsa Farm Show, Tulsa, Oklahoma

If you have questions about these or any other events, call 800-242-7820, ext. 1745, or email [email protected]