TSCRA announces fall event schedule

In-person events are back, and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has a full lineup for the fall. Look for more information on the following in the TSCRA Update, on tscra.org or on the association’s social media platforms.
Policy Conference
Sept. 9-11, San Antonio
Regional Educational Gathering
Oct. 7, Lubbock
Ranch Gatherings
Aug. 17, Decatur
Sept. 28, Tyler
Oct. 5, Fredericksburg
Oct. 14, San Angelo
Nov. 18, Brenham
Dec. 1, Mission
Urban Gatherings
Oct. 21, Houston
Oct. 28, San Antonio
Partnering Events
Oct. 16, State Fair of Texas, Dallas
Nov. 6, American Angus Convention, Fort Worth
Dec. 9-11, Tulsa Farm Show, Tulsa, Oklahoma
If you have questions about these or any other events, call 800-242-7820, ext. 1745, or email [email protected]