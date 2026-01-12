TSCRA accepting applications for new Collegiate Ambassador Program

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 12, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) announced the launch of its Collegiate Ambassador Program through the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation, a year-long leadership and professional development opportunity for college-aged TSCRA members.

The program engages students in advocacy, outreach and leadership to advance TSCRA’s mission to advance and protect the stewards of land and livestock in the Southwest. Ambassadors will work with TSCRA leadership, engage their campus communities and serve as representatives of the association.

The one-year term will begin at the 2026 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo, March 27–29.

Selected students will attend TSCRA events, participate in professional development opportunities, travel to represent the association and host on-campus outreach events.

Applications for the TSCRA Collegiate Ambassador Program are due Feb. 9 and are available online at tscra.org/leadership-development-foundation.

