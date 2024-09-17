Traceability resources available for cattle raisers

FORT WORTH, Texas (September 16, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest, today announced the release of new educational resources to support livestock producers as they prepare to comply with updated regulations on animal disease traceability.

The available resources are designed to assist cattle raisers navigating new U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements, including the use of electronic identification (EID) tags for certain classes of livestock crossing state lines beginning Nov. 5.

The newly released resources from TSCRA provide important background about the rule, answer frequently asked questions about compliance and implementation and resources to help cattle raisers access free EID tags.

TSCRA is also offering events to both TSCRA members and the public to share helpful information and resources. An online webinar is scheduled for Oct. 1. In-person events will be held in: Fredericksburg, Oct. 10; San Angelo, Oct.15; and Brenham Oct. 24.

To access animal disease traceability resources or to register for an event, visit tscra.org/animal-disease-traceability.