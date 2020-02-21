TPWD seeking public input on hunting regulation proposals for 2020-21

Picture courtesy gambier20 on Flickr

Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department | Feb. 21, 2020

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is now accepting public comment on proposed changes to hunting regulations for 2020-2021. The proposed changes include amending definitions, application requirements and conditions for pronghorn and antlerless mule deer permits; and specifying season dates and bag limits for the 2020-2021 migratory game bird seasons.

TPWD will be taking public comment on the following proposed changes to the 2020-2021 Statewide Recreational Hunting Proclamation, with input to be considered before any action by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission at its March 26 public hearing:

Implement rules to administer an automated process for the application and issuance of pronghorn and antlerless mule deer permits

Establish seasons and bag limits for the take of migratory game birds for 2020-21

Decrease the daily bag limit for scaup from three to one in all zones

Decrease the daily bag limit for light goose daily bag limit from twenty to ten during the regular season in both zones

Shift goose seasons (and light goose conservation season) in the Western Zone one week later than in previous years

Shift snipe hunting season dates two weeks later than in previous years

The public is encouraged to provide comment on the proposed regulation changes. Opportunities to provide comments for or against these proposals include:

Facebook Live Webinar: TPWD staff will present proposed hunting regulation changes and answer questions in a Facebook Live webinar at noon Feb. 28 on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Facebook page.

Online: Once the proposed regulations are published in the Texas Register, comments on the changes can be provided on the TPWD public comment page until March 25.

In writing: To TPWD, attn. Hunting Regulations Public Comment, 4200 Smith School Rd., Austin, TX 78744.

Phone or Email: Comments on the proposed pronghorn and antlerless mule deer permit changes may be submitted to Mitch Lockwood at 830-792-9677, email: mitch.lockwood@tpwd.texas.gov. Comments on the proposed migratory game bird changes may be submitted to Shaun Oldenburger at 512-389-4778, email: shaun.oldenburger@tpwd.texas.gov.

In person: The TPW Commission will take public comment on the proposed changes at their meeting on Thursday, March 26 in Austin. Public testimony will normally be limited to three minutes per person.