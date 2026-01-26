Three indicted on livestock theft charges following TSCRA-led investigation

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 26, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers led an investigation that resulted in felony indictments against Jessie Coleman of Lovelady, Andrea Houston of Houston and Cole Hoot Jr. of Dodge for theft of livestock valued at less than $150,000.

On April 12, 2025, Special Ranger Darrel Bobbitt received a report of missing cattle from a property located south of Crockett in Houston County. The following day, Bobbitt received information indicating the cattle may not have been estray, but instead stolen, prompting a formal investigation.

Through the investigation, three possible suspects were identified. Bobbitt later obtained a confession from one of the suspects, which led to the location and recovery of all stolen cattle.

The case was submitted to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office and presented to a grand jury. After reviewing the evidence, the grand jury returned a true bill of indictment against Coleman, Houston and Hoot on charges of theft of livestock valued at less than $150,000.

All three individuals surrendered to law enforcement, were booked into jail and have since been released on bond while awaiting trial.

Special Ranger Bobbitt was assisted by Special Ranger Chace Fryar of Huntsville and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers thank the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance throughout the investigation.