Three food safety tips to add to your healthy eating routine

September is National Food Safety Education Month, and Nutrition.gov is excited to share their updated Food Safety page to help you celebrate! Now, you can find information on current and trending topics like food delivery services and emergency food storage to continue enjoying safe, nutritious food. How are you protecting yourself and your loved ones from food poisoning? Make food safety a part of your nutrition routine with these three tips from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Read more…

