The view from Austin: The election is here

Well, sort of. Election Day isn’t until Nov. 3, but a story released yesterday by Reuters indicates that 6.6 million Americans have already voted. According to the news agency’s article, many states have expanded early and mail-in voting, driving the record turnout.

Texas was one of the states to lengthen the early voting period, which now begins this Tuesday, Oct. 13. You may also be eligible to vote via mail-in ballot if you are 65 or older, have a disability or will be out of the county during the election.

Our Oklahoma readers will have to wait a little longer, as early voting is Oct. 29-31. Early voting and mail-in ballot procedures vary by state, so be sure to check your local information if you’re not in Texas. You can get more information on polling places for Texas voters and who’s on your ballot by visiting votetexas.gov or your county elections web page.

If you’re wondering who to vote for, the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Political Action Committee has some recommendations for you!

We’ve compiled an extensive list of state and federal candidates who we believe will be the best choice to represent cattle producers. The recommendations are bipartisan, based largely upon personal interviews conducted by association government affairs staff and volunteer leaders, and the past performance of those seeking reelection.

We hope you will join us in supporting the candidates who support cattle producers, but regardless of how you vote, when you vote, or who you vote for, please vote!

There have been plenty of other things happening in Washington and Austin, but I’ll save those for later, and let this update stay focused on the election.

Until next time.

-Jeremy