The latest on both tropical storms headed for Gulf states

It’s possible that two tropical systems could blow ashore in the mainland United States at virtually the same time next week. While Tropical Storm Laura is aiming toward Florida and the Eastern Gulf, it’s Tropical Depression 14, now called Marco, that – so far – appears to making a beeline for Texas and/or Louisiana, and could make landfall as a hurricane.

Keep up to date on the latest forecast with your preferred local weather news station or by visiting and bookmarking the following links:

National Hurricane Center

The Weather Channel

AccuWeather

