The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will rise and shine in 2022

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo returns to Dickies Arena and Will Rogers Memorial Center for its 23-day run — January 14 through February 5

FORT WORTH, TX (January 5, 2022) – Rodeo fans, as well as thousands of Texas 4-H and FFA youth, are eagerly awaiting the kick-off of the 125th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSSR) as it begins its 23-day run January 14. Offering millions in scholarships and livestock premiums, as well as a purse of more than $1 million during the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament, the Stock Show sets the pace for the professional rodeo and livestock competition season.

“We are already experiencing the excitement our fans have for the Stock Show,” said FWSSR President and General Manager Brad Barnes. “Tickets sales have been very brisk with many of our rodeo and concert performances in near sell-outs, and entries in our livestock and horse shows have also been at high levels. Clearly, getting back to the Stock Show is on the calendar for thousands of folks across the state and across the country.”

Rodeo returns to Dickies Arena where the fan experience is second to none. There are 25 rodeo performances giving fans numerous options to take in the sights, sounds and excitement of Fort Worth’s iconic celebration of the western way of life. Stock Show rodeos include the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo (Jan. 14 and 15), Best of Mexico Celebraciòn (Jan. 16), Cowboys of Color Rodeo (Jan. 17), Bulls’ Night Out Xtreme Bull Riding (Jan. 18 and 19), Texas Champions Challenge Rodeo (Jan. 20) and the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament (Jan. 21 – Feb. 5). Ticket information can be found at https://www.fwssr.com/p/tickets

After the successful debut of its Auditorium Concert Series in 2020, the Stock Show has grown the series to feature Grammy and Academy Award winning artists, including; legendary rock band, Kansas; alternative country music band The Old 97’s; country music artist, Clint Black; comedian Jeff Foxworthy; the Fort Worth Symphony with vocalist Tony Vincent performing the Music of Queen; and Ryan Bingham.

Building on the celebration of the state’s Hispanic roots, the FWSSR Texas Invitational Mariachi Competition will return to showcase top high school mariachi teams from across the state. The Stock Show has also expanded upon the beauty of the Escaramuza women’s drill team competition to include the thrilling Charro Cala, featuring Alejandro Goñi Rojo, one of the top horse and Cala trainers from Mexico. Horse competition fans will also enjoy the return of the popular Mustang Magic competition, as well as Mustang Showcase training clinics. Collegiate ranch horse teams from across Texas and Arkansas will take on a new contest during the debut of “Bridles and Brains,” a new concept in collegiate ranch horse competition that challenges both equestrian and communication skills.

Stock Show fans will enjoy the Moo-seum experience that provides access to neighboring museums, courtesy of Central Market. A general admission to the Stock Show will also include access to the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (FWMSH), and Cattle Raisers Museum. Among the activities available at these museums will be “Step into the Stock Show,” the newest joint effort between the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (FWMSH) and the Stock Show. The collaborative curation combines artifacts, video and imagery provided by the Stock Show with the technologies used by the Museum of Science and History to give museum guests a unique look at both the history and contemporary livestock exhibition.

While there’s plenty of new in store for 2022, traditional Stock Show entertainment options remain popular. Livestock and horse shows go to the heart of the Stock Show’s identity and animals by the thousands will be on exhibit this year competing for millions in auction receipts and premiums. Acres of “rodeo shopping” that includes everything from fashion to farm equipment. Family fun remains popular with the Mattress Firm Petting Zoo, Children’s Barnyard, Carnival Midway, Texas Farm Bureau Insurance’s Planet Agriculture and the always popular Milking Parlor. Food is always a favorite with everything from corn dogs to cotton candy and cuisine fit for king at Reata at the Backstage or Reata at the Rodeo. Visitors to the show can relax with a glass of wine at the Corkyard or enjoy a brew and some awesome tunes in the Bud Light Roadhouse before heading into Dickies Arena for the rodeo. The atmosphere around the Will Rogers Memorial Center complex is never more vibrant than when the legendary Stock Show is in town.