The business of sustainability set to headline 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 19, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association announced a powerhouse panel of global agricultural leaders from Costco, McDonalds and Nestlé will take center stage April 12 at the 2025 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in downtown Fort Worth. The keynote session, The business of sustainability: Strengthening beef’s future through industry partnerships, will explore the evolving relationship between cattle raisers and agricultural stakeholders working toward a resilient, high-quality beef supply.

The session will be moderated by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Natural Resources & Wildlife Committee Chairman James Clement III.

“With a global footprint, these companies have a major influence over the future of the beef supply chain,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Carl Ray Polk Jr. “Understanding their priorities and programs gives valuable insight into where the industry is headed.”

This conversation comes as more corporations invest in agriculture through ecosystem services, such as carbon-offset programs that leverage stewardship practices for financial incentives. Attendees can expect to learn how carbon fits into larger sustainability initiatives and how developing sectors including biodiversity, water and other resources can build on these emerging financial markets.

“There’s common ground in big business and sustainable agriculture but finding that common ground means asking the tough questions,” Polk said. “I’m excited to hear directly from these corporations to learn how they are approaching partnerships with cattle raisers to better understand what is ahead for the future of ranching.”

The Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo will take place April 11-13 as the largest industry event in the Southwest drawing more than 4,000 ranchers, landowners, wildlife managers and those with a passion for the industry.

To register to attend, visit cattleraisersconvention.com.

