Crime watch: Steers missing in Lipscomb County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Lynn Mays, District 2 in the Texas Panhandle, reports six head of steers missing from a pasture west of County Road 10 and south of County Road W northeast of Glazier. The steers weigh approximately 675 pounds and are mixed colors, including black, black baldy, red and Charolais. The cattle are branded high on the left hip with one of four half-circle brands facing up, down, forward or backward. Some of the steers may also have white ear tags in the left ear with handwritten numbers ranging from 300 to 500. They were last seen May 6. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Mays at 806-683-8320 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



