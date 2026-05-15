Crime watch: Cattle missing in Throckmorton County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports five black cow-calf pairs and one black bull missing from a property off County Road 195 in Throckmorton. The cows are branded with either a running “JM” or “7L” on their left hip. The bull is branded with a running “JM” on his left hip and a connected “MA” brand on the lower left hind leg, with the “M” positioned above the “A.” The calves weigh approximately 700 pounds, are branded with a “7L” on the left hip and have a swallow-fork ear notch in the left ear. The cattle were last seen March 1. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



