Nominations now open for Texas Environmental Stewardship Award Program 

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 15, 2026) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, in partnership with the Texas Grazing Lands Coalition, today announced nominations are open for the Texas Environmental Stewardship Award Program.

This annual award honors Texas cattle raisers who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to conservation and land stewardship, recognizing those who lead by example through sustainable practices that protect and enhance the state’s livestock, wildlife and natural resources.

Nominees should exhibit innovative stewardship approaches that also maintain economic viability, with measurable, positive environmental outcomes.

The recipient will be recognized during the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in April 2027 and will advance to compete for the Region IV Environmental Stewardship Award. If selected, the winner will then compete at the national level.

Nominations are open to landowners who wish to nominate themselves or to those submitting on behalf of another landowner.

The nomination period runs through July 1.

For full details and submission guidelines, visit tscra.org/esap.