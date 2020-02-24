Texas Weekly Market Recap, Feb. 24, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady to $3 higher. Trade activity was active on fairly good demand after two weeks of curbed receipts due to snow. Cold temperatures remain, but cattlemen were able to get their cattle to market. Slaughter cows and bulls mostly steady. Hay trades were steady. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 1 cent lower on grain sorghum; 2 to 3 cents higher on wheat; and 1 cent lower on corn.

To read the full report, including graphs, click here or see below.