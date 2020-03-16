Texas weekly market recap, 3-16-20

For the week ending Feb. 14, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $8 to as much as $20 lower. Buyers seem hesitant as the CME and other financial markets faced massive declines throughout the week, which made their way into local auction barns and the country trade. Slaughter cows and bulls traded weak to $2 lower. Hay trades are steady in all regions, except for South Texas where trades are firm. In the Texas High Plains grain markets the bulk of bids were 16 to 19 cents lower on grain sorghum; 11 to 14 cents lower on wheat; and 9 to 13 cents lower on corn.

