Texas weekly hay report, March 6, 2020

Source: USDA | March 6, 2020

Hay trades are steady in all regions, except for South Texas where trades are firm to $10 higher. Hay demand in South Texas has picked up once again due to drought like conditions persisting and several days of hard frost in the area. Cattle producers are being forced to continue supplemental feeding regiments as pasture conditions continue to diminish. Hay is becoming harder to find in the area forcing many livestock producers to move farther out of the region to bring in supplies. North, Central, and East Texas have benefited from the recent storms that have produced as much as 3 inches of rain in some areas.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

-Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 240.00-260.00; Premium:

210.00-230.00; Good: 175.00-200.00.

-Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale.

-Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 195.00-205.00. Calf 210.00-212.00.

-Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium: 160.00- 165.00

-Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 120.00-130.00; Fair: 100.00.

-Cotton Burrs: Delivered: limited 95.00-105.00.

-Cotton Seed Hulls: Delivered: limited 220.00.

-CRP: Delivered: 80.00-125.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

-Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme: 275.00-300.00, 9.00-11.00 per bale.

-Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

-Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

-Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00-270.00, instances 280.00.

-Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00- 10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

-Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

-Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00- 330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good: 165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per bale.

-Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 140.00-180.00, 80.00-95.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-130.00, 50.00-60.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.