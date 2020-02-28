Texas Weekly Hay Report, Feb. 28, 2020

Source: USDA ESMIS | Feb. 28, 2020

Compared to last report: Hay trades are steady. Hay demand is still moderate at best, since most producers have already contracted hay for the winter-feeding season. Additionally, winter weather across the state has been very mild compared to years past. As a result, some early cool season growth in winter pastures has eased the burden of supplemental feeding and prevented producers from having to seek additional hay stores, except for producers in South Texas. Drought conditions continue in this region causing livestock producers to cull deeper into their herds and start seeking hay from outside their normal region.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 240.00-260.00; Premium:

210.00-230.00; Good: 175.00-200.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-9.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 195.00-205.00. Calf 210.00-212.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Large Bales: Delivered: Premium: 160.00- 165.00

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 120.00-130.00; Fair: 100.00.

Cotton Burrs: Delivered: limited 95.00-105.00.

Cotton Seed Hulls: Delivered: limited 220.00.

CRP: Delivered: 120.00-135.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme: 275.00-300.00, 9.00-11.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00-270.00, instances 280.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-

10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per

roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00-

330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good: 165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per

bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 120.00-

160.00, 60.00-80.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-110.00,

50.00-55.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.