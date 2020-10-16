Texas Weekly Cattle Market Summary, Oct. 16, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $1 to $5 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Unweaned or fleshy calves were heavily discounted as we head into colder forecasted weather and the drought continues to plague wheat pastures.

Supply included: 79% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 47% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 19% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (48%

Stock Cows, 32% Bred Cows, 21% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 46%.

