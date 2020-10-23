Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Oct. 23. 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $3 to as much as $11 lower. Trade activity was moderate on light to moderate demand. Drought conditions are really taking a toll on the cattle markets with planted wheat pastures needing moisture. A frigid forecast for next week expected, which causes concern for non-vaccinated or fleshy calves.

Supply included 82% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 46% Heifers,

4% Bulls); 14% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (67% Stock Cows, 23% Bred Cows, 4% Cow-Calf Pairs, 5% Bulls).

Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 35%.

Click here to download the full report or see below.



