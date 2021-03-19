Texas weekly cattle auction summary, March 19, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers sold $3 to $6 higher; heifers $1 to $3 higher. Trade activity was moderate to good on good demand. Rainfall and snow hampered some cattle movement mid week, but was much needed for drought stricken pastures. Supply included: 82% Feeder Cattle (60% Steers, 39% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 9% Replacement Cattle (32% Stock Cows, 17% Bred Cows, 49% Cow-Calf Pairs, 2% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 78%.

