Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Jan. 29, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $4 higher. Trade was active on good demand. Live cattle futures was higher than current cash markets, which boosted buyer’s momentum on yearlings going to feedlots.

Supply included: 90% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (89% Cows, 11% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (54% Stock Cows, 39% Bred Cows, 7% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 70%.

Click here to read the full report from the USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News or see below.