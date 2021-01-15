Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Jan. 15, 2021

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $2 lower. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Feedyards were hesitant to buy cattle as corn prices have increased throughout the week. The area received several inches of much needed moisture with the snow that swept across last weekend.

Supply included: 86% Feeder Cattle (54% Steers, 45% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (34% Stock Cows, 61% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 4% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder

cattle supply over 600 lbs was 69%.

