Texas weekly cattle auction summary for May 7, 2021

Compared to last week, yearling steers and heifers sold mostly steady to instances $3 higher. Steer and heifer calves sold $2 to $3 lower. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The area received some much-needed rain to improve drought-stricken pastures. Supply included: 79% Feeder Cattle (51% Steers, 46% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 19% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (19% Stock Cows, 20% Bred Cows, 61% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 74%.

