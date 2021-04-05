Texas weekly cattle auction summary for Friday, April 2, 2021

TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon

Compared to last report, feeder steers and heifers sold 3.00 to 6.00 higher. Trade was fairly active on good demand. Supply included: 89% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 45% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (65% Stock Cows, 22% Bred Cows, 10% Cow-Calf Pairs, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 77%.

Search