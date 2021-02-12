Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary for Feb. 12, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold mostly steady. Trade activity was light to moderate on moderate demand. The area braced for below freezing temperatures with snow, going into the weekend.

Supply included 75% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 43% Heifers, 2% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 11% Replacement Cattle (24% Stock Cows, 38% Bred Cows, 1% Bred Heifers, 34% Cow-Calf Pairs, 3% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 68%.

Click here to read the full report from USDA ESMIS or see below.