Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Dec. 18, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady; conditioned light weight calves sold $2 to $6 higher, with instances up to $15 higher. Trade activity was moderate on moderate to good demand. The panhandle received some much needed moisture with several inches of snow that benefitted wheat pastures.

Supply included: 83% Feeder Cattle (59% Steers, 39% Heifers, 2%Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (67% Stock Cows, 32% Bred Cows, 1% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 56%.

NOTE: This report will take a hiatus over the next couple weeks and return in January.