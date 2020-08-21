Texas weekly cattle auction summary, Aug. 20, 2020

Source: USDA Economics, Statistics and Market Information System

Compared to last week, steer and heifer calves sold with a lower undertone; yearlings were fully steady. Trade activity was active on moderate to good demand, with most of the demand for heavy yearlings. Offerings included a lot of calves coming off of drought-stricken pastures. Supply included 79% feeder cattle (56% steers, 41% heifers, 3% bulls); 14% slaughter cattle (95% cows, 5% bulls); 6% replacement cattle (16% stock cows, 71% bred cows, 13% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 56%.

