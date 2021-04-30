Texas weekly cattle auction summary, April 30, 2021

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold $2 to $6 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Corn prices continued to rise bumping the $7 mark, and drought conditions continued throughout the panhandle. Supply included: 85% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 45% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 12% Slaughter Cattle (96% Cows, 4% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (39% Stock Cows,

56% Bred Cows, 6% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 53%.

