Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, April 16, 2021

Source: USDA ESMIS | April 16, 2021

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were mostly $2 to $6 lower. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. CME cattle futures struggled this week, closing in the red. Much needed moisture was a welcomed sight in the area, despite the cold front it brought along with it.

