Texas Supreme Court reverses ruling for landowner in easement case

The Texas Supreme Court recently reversed two lower court decisions in Southwestern Electric Power Co. v. Lynch, involving a question of the allowable width of a general easement. Although both the trial court and appellate court sided with the landowner and would limit the width of the easement, the Supreme Court disagreed and ruled in favor of the transmission line company, refusing to limit the allowable width of the general easement. Read more at the Texas Ag Law Blog

Texas Ag Law Blog‘s Tiffany Dowell Lashmet will be a speaker at the Cattle Raisers Convention in Fort Worth March 27-29! Hear her speak about landowner liability law and participate in a experts panel on Friday during the School for Successful Ranching. Get more info and a schedule at cattleraisersconvention.com.

/ Business, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: